iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Lessened by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,108 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 24.4% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $24,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.36. 6,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,653. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

