iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Lifted by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,639 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

