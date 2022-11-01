iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Meridian Management Co.’s Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 10.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $27,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 807,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 231,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 370,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,791. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

