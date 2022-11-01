iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Gap Up to $35.58

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.58, but opened at $37.71. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 82,247 shares.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

