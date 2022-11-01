iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 18,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 51,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

