iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $44,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 74,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.13. 118,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,548. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

