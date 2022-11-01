iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.