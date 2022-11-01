iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.78. 118,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,934. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.28.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.