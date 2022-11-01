iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.78. 118,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,934. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.28.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
