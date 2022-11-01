iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 663,222 shares.The stock last traded at $100.59 and had previously closed at $100.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

