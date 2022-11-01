iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after buying an additional 358,064 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,222. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

