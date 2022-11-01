iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 125,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,722,609 shares.The stock last traded at $98.27 and had previously closed at $97.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

