iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up 1.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8,901.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,349,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after acquiring an additional 128,412 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,955,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.31. 11,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,748. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $154.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72.

