iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,882 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 0.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter.

IYE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.78. 79,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

