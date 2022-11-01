iSpecimen (ISPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.25% and a negative net margin of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.
iSpecimen Stock Performance
Shares of ISPC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 11,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
iSpecimen Company Profile
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
