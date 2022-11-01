iSpecimen (ISPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.25% and a negative net margin of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of ISPC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 11,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iSpecimen stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iSpecimen Inc. ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) by 903.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.81% of iSpecimen worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

iSpecimen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.