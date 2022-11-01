Iteris (ITI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Iteris has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of ITI stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 35.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 153,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 42.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

