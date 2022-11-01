J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on November 18th

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.2 %

JBHT stock opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

