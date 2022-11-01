Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,032 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.8 %

COST stock opened at $501.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.