Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

