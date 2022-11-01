Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $247.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 797.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

