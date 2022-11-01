Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 218,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 91.6% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

APD stock opened at $250.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average of $244.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

