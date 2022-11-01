Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 679,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 75.2% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 123,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

