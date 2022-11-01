Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 72,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTT opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.