Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

