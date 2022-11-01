Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

