Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,965 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 18,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 82,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 358,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $162.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average is $168.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,576 shares of company stock worth $12,012,197. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

