Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 589 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MBB opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.