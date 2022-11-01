Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $748.75 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $761.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $688.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.87. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,228 shares of company stock worth $44,022,965 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

