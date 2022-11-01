Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 41.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

