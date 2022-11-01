Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.599 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.56.
Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.
About Janus Henderson Group
