JasmyCoin (JASMY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166.62 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $166.62 million and approximately $168.75 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003163 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.28 or 0.31554317 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012326 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
