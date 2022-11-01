JD.com (JD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00.

10/28/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – JD.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – JD.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2022 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

JD.com Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 408,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,152. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

