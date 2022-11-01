Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Terex in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

