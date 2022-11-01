Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIXA. set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday.

Aixtron Stock Down 1.6 %

AIXA stock opened at €24.89 ($25.40) on Friday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 52 week high of €28.04 ($28.61). The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

