Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 7,500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,835.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,486,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,922,267. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.76 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $49.10.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
