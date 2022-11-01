Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 7,500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,835.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,486,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,922,267. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.76 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

