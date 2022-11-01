JFrog (FROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JFrog Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.25. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.
In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at $138,618,877.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
