JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JKS has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:JKS opened at $47.48 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,995,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,736,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

