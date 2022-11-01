JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.
JOANN Stock Performance
JOAN remained flat at $5.29 during trading on Tuesday. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. JOANN has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
JOANN Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.