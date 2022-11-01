JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

JOANN Stock Performance

JOAN remained flat at $5.29 during trading on Tuesday. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. JOANN has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

JOANN Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.