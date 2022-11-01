JOE Self Reported Market Cap Hits $71.46 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $71.46 million and $1.76 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

