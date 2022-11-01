Joystick (JOY) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002800 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $114.35 million and approximately $99,951.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,418.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00040146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 81.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00044341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.56717637 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $132,301.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

