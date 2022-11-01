JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 7.1%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.02. Approximately 6,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 559,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

YY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.59.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s payout ratio is 274.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JOYY by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Tobam raised its position in JOYY by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JOYY by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

