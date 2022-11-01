JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 1,313.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 667,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $31,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $61.74.

