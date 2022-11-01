JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Achieves $255.87 Million

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $255.87 million and approximately $24.94 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About JUST
JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
