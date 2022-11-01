K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

Several brokerages have commented on KNT. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.01. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.09 and a 1 year high of C$10.52.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$47.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

