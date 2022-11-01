KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Down 10.2% in October

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,729,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 229,757 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $23,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

