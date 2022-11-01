Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.23 million.

Kaman Stock Performance

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. 125,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. Kaman has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kaman had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $160.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 56.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Articles

