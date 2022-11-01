Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

KPTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

