Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $449.79 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00007103 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $449.79 million and $17.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00093041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001354 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 310,984,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,530,181 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

