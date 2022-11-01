KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of KB Home
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KB Home Trading Down 2.0 %
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
