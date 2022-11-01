Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

