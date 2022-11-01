Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.78

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.78 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86.72 ($1.05), with a volume of 19572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.86 ($1.09).
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £137 ($165.54) target price on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.05. The company has a market cap of £153.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45.
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
